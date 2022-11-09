Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667978109

The Crown - live updates: Season 5 to be released on Netflix as Prince Charles actor Dominic West defends series

Season five drops on Netflix this morning

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 09 November 2022 07:15
Comments
The Crown Season 5 trailer

The Crown viewers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the show’s fifth season on Netflix.

The historical drama returns on Wednesday (9 November) with a new cast stepping into the (rather sensible) shoes of the British royal family.

As The Crown heads into the Nineties, Imelda Staunton is taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce will play her husband Prince Philip, a role last portrayed by Tobias Menzies.

Season five is expected to focus on the demise of the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

The breakdown of their marriage, including the “tampongate” scandal and Diana’s Panorama interview, are expected to feature, prompting backlash and criticism from many of the show’s critics.

Recommended

The Crown has also been surrounded by controversy as royal supporters have demanded that the series comes with a disclaimer clarifying that it is a work of fiction.

The fifth season of The Crown arrives on Netflix at 8am UK time.

Follow for live updates as the show is released.

1667978109

One of the reasons fans love the Netflix series is for its warts-and-all portrayal of the British royal family.

The royals themselves? Not such big fans (at least allegedly).

However, The Independent’s Jessie Thompson reckons they need to “get over” the show and realise that it humanises their image more than hinders it.

The royals need to get over how they’re depicted in The Crown

Everyone from Dame Judi Dench to ‘unnamed friends of the Queen’ has lambasted the new season of the Netflix smash, clutching their pearls over its apparent evils. But, Jessie Thompson argues, they all seem to be missing the point, and the way the show humanises our most ancient institution

Isobel Lewis9 November 2022 07:15
1667977510

What are the critics saying about The Crown season 5?

The fifth season of The Crown arrives on Netflix this AM, but The Independent’s critic Nick Hilton has already offered his verdict on the show.

It’s fair to say he wasn’t too impressed...

The Crown season five is the very definition of first world problems – review

The drama was initially intended as a piece of historical fiction, but the longer it has gone on, the more tawdry it’s become

Isobel Lewis9 November 2022 07:05
1667977035

The Crown season 5 will arrive on Netflix this morning

Morning all! The day is finally upon us: The Crown season five arrives on Netflix this morning.

We’ll be keeping you updated ahead of the show’s release at 8am GMT.

Isobel Lewis9 November 2022 06:57

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in