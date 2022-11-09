The Crown - live updates: Season 5 to be released on Netflix as Prince Charles actor Dominic West defends series
Season five drops on Netflix this morning
The Crown viewers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the show’s fifth season on Netflix.
The historical drama returns on Wednesday (9 November) with a new cast stepping into the (rather sensible) shoes of the British royal family.
As The Crown heads into the Nineties, Imelda Staunton is taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce will play her husband Prince Philip, a role last portrayed by Tobias Menzies.
Season five is expected to focus on the demise of the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.
The breakdown of their marriage, including the “tampongate” scandal and Diana’s Panorama interview, are expected to feature, prompting backlash and criticism from many of the show’s critics.
The Crown has also been surrounded by controversy as royal supporters have demanded that the series comes with a disclaimer clarifying that it is a work of fiction.
The fifth season of The Crown arrives on Netflix at 8am UK time.
Follow for live updates as the show is released.
One of the reasons fans love the Netflix series is for its warts-and-all portrayal of the British royal family.
The royals themselves? Not such big fans (at least allegedly).
However, The Independent’s Jessie Thompson reckons they need to “get over” the show and realise that it humanises their image more than hinders it.
The royals need to get over how they’re depicted in The Crown
Everyone from Dame Judi Dench to ‘unnamed friends of the Queen’ has lambasted the new season of the Netflix smash, clutching their pearls over its apparent evils. But, Jessie Thompson argues, they all seem to be missing the point, and the way the show humanises our most ancient institution
What are the critics saying about The Crown season 5?
The fifth season of The Crown arrives on Netflix this AM, but The Independent’s critic Nick Hilton has already offered his verdict on the show.
It’s fair to say he wasn’t too impressed...
The Crown season five is the very definition of first world problems – review
The drama was initially intended as a piece of historical fiction, but the longer it has gone on, the more tawdry it’s become
The Crown season 5 will arrive on Netflix this morning
Morning all! The day is finally upon us: The Crown season five arrives on Netflix this morning.
We’ll be keeping you updated ahead of the show’s release at 8am GMT.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies