The Crown viewers conflicted over Jonny Lee Miller as John Major in season 5
‘I don’t want to fancy him,’ one worried viewer wrote
The Crown season five viewers are feeling conflicted over a certain character’s depiction.
On Wednesday (9 November), the Netflix series released new episodes that chart royal family events that occurred in the 1990s.
As has been the case with previous seasons, the show also explores the prime minister of the time’s relationship with the monarchy – and this time around, it’s John Major.
Jonny Lee Miller makes his debut as Major in the premiere episode, titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome”, and his appearance has left viewers feeling somewhat “conflicted” – because they can’t help but fancy him.
“Why is Johnny Lee Miller playing John Major...he is far too hot. I don’t want to fancy John Major,” one fan wrote, while another added: “If you make me fancy John Major I’ll be furious.”
An additional viewer stated: “Jonny Lee Miller appreciation tweet, even as John Major I can’t unsee the hotness,” while one person wrote: “My main fear about the new series of The Crown is that it’s going to make me fancy John Major.”
Find more reactions to Miller’s portrayal of the former British PM here.
Earlier this week, The Independent investigated why a show about largely unsexy people is so ripe with sexy actors.
Meanwhile, the show’s fans were overjoyed to see the return of an “irreplaceable” original star in the brand new season, while others highlighted an “emotional” scene involving Princess Diana, and her young sons, Princes William and Harry.
The Crown season five is available to stream on Netflix now.
Find The Independent’s review here, and updates from the new batch of episodes here.
