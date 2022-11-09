The Crown fans pick up on ‘emotional’ Diana, William and Harry moment

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Crown viewers are highlighting an “emotional” scene involving Diana, William and Harry in season five.

New episodes of the Netflix show were released on Wednesday (9 November), introducing fans to new cast members including Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville and Jonathan Pryce.

Season five’s first episode explores the fractured marriage between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) as they head on their “second honeymoon”.

One scene shows the couple sat around a table with with William (Timothee Sambor) and Harry (Teddy Hawley) as well as the people Charles invited onto the trip with them, including his second cousin Norton Knatchbull (Elliot Cowan), his wife Penny (Natascha McElhone) and their children.

Aboard a boat in Italy, Charles informs his guests about the holiday schedule he’s put together, but Diana queries his idea in front of everybody, wondering if they can fit in a day for shopping.

While the other guests remain silent, Charles responds: “Shopping? Show of hands, apart from Diana, who would like to go shopping? The entire point of being on a beautiful yacht like this is we can escape from hordes of people indulging in retail as recreation.”

Noticing the awkwardness that’s arisen from their mother’s request, Harry puts his hand in the air, exclaiming: “Me! I want to go shopping,” which prompts William to do the same. “Me too,” he says.

In a follow-up scene, Diana tells her sons: “Thanks for sticking up for me. That was brave.”

Fans have been praising the scene on social media, which has left many feeling emotional.

“Prince Harry and Prince William standing up for Diana, my heart is lowkey weeeeeeping,” one viewer wrote.

Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley as Prince William and Harry in ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

Another said: “It’s so beautiful the way they are showing the mother-sons relationship of Princess Diana Prince William and Prince Harry, I love it and i know its gonna make me sob on the floor at some point bc they were everything to Diana and she was and is everything to them both.”

“Already emotional about the Diana and young William and Harry scenes,” another fan concluded.

Elsewhere, fans were overjoyed to see the return of an “irreplaceable” original star in the brand new season.

The Crown season five is available to stream on Netflix now. Find The Independent’s review here, and updates from the new batch of episodes here.