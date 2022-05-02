Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West in first stand-up show in three years
Comedian discussed being humiliated by rapper
Pete Davidson addressed his falling out with Kanye West in his first stand-up gig for three years last night (29 April).
The Saturday Night Live star was performing at Netflix is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl when he made jokes about the feud between him and Kanye West, which began when he started dating the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian.
Davidson opened his set, reports Entertainment Tonight, joking that West’s claims that he has Aids must be correct because the rapper is a genius. He also reportedly talked about how being humiliated is a strange feeling when you can’t do anything about it.
The comedian referred to experiences from his past – such as going to a basketball game in December 2021 with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart – as the “before time.. before life was over”. The feud with West began in January 2022. In one of West’s music videos for his song “Eazy”, he buries a cartoon version of Davidson alive.
Since Kardashian filed to divorce West, the rapper has made multiple public appeals to the reality star to get back together.
After Kardashian described his behaviour as “scary”, West apologised for some of his social media posts, saying he would “take accountability”. He has since posted about Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship multiple times.
“Eazy” was not the only track on his recent album, Donda 2, to reference Davidson.
In the track “Security”, the rapper alludes to putting Davidson’s “security at risk”, suggesting he is standing “between a man and his kids”.
