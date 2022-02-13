Katherine Ryan brought out her 12-year-old daughter Violet to stop a drunken fight between audience members at a recent comedy gig.

The stand-up comic was performing her live show Missus at the Leicester Comedy Festival on Saturday (12 February), when a “bust-up” broke out between ticket holders in the crowd.

In a number of clips shared on her Instagram Story, Ryan’s daughter Violet came up on stage to tell the audience to “calm down” after someone claimed that threats were being made.

In one video, Violet could be heard responding to hecklers: “OK, no-one’s threatening anyone, just calm down. It’s Saturday – I get it, have fun – but please don’t threaten anyone.”

Ryan captioned the clip: “When people start fighting at your mum’s show, you’ve got to march out and sort it.”

In a second video, Violet told the audience: “We’re not at a nightclub, we don’t have to fight each other. People are threatening each other, right? How about we all calm down. It’s like, where are we? Do you people know where we are?”

One audience member wrote: “@kathbum brought her daughter out to diffuse a drunken bust up, and I’ve never loved her more. The People’s Princess.”

Another tweet read: “@Kathbum feel like I need to apologise on behalf of Leicester... so sorry for the idiots fighting at the end of your gig tonight @demontforthall! Amazing show btw, absolutely loved it.... and can we just appreciate how amazing your daughter is.”

“Amazing show tonight,” one fan wrote. “Brilliant seeing the hilarious @Kathbum and if a fight breaks out just call her daughter to calm the situation down!”

Ryan has two children, 12-year-old Violet from a previous relationship, and eight-month-old son Fred with civil partner Bobby Kootstra.