Comedian Matt Forde has asked fans not to bring babies to live comedy after his show was “derailed” by a screaming infant.

The stand-up comic, best known for his political material, is currently performing at the annual arts festival with his show Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right.

While the festival is in full swing, during Monday (15 August) night’s show, one young audience member managed to disrupt Forde’s comedy set.

“Someone brought their baby to my show last night,” the comedian tweeted on Tuesday (16 August). “Sadly it derailed large parts of it because they wouldn’t do the decent thing and just leave when it started crying.

“I get that it must be tough as a new parent but please, don’t bring babies to adult shows. It’s always a problem.”

In a follow-up tweet, he continued: “I realise this sounds a bit whiny but it’s just to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It’s like someone’s phone continually ringing and them not turning it off.

“I’ve had so many messages from people who were there last night who were very polite about the fact it pissed them off.”

Forde’s tweet (Twitter)

Forde then clarified that it was the dad who had brought the baby to the show and that he had mentioned the crying on stage.

“It was all very friendly. I made a joke about it all and incorporated the baby into the show. Eventually it was just impossible,” he added.

Forde’s tweet divided Twitter users, with some accusing him of discriminating against new parents while others argued it was inappropriate to bring a baby to a comedy show.

The Edinburgh Fringe runs in the Scottish capital until 29 August.

You can read The Independent’s best jokes of the Fringe (so far) here.