Comedian Munya Chawawa’s musical parody of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has gone viral.

The 29-year-old British-Zimbabwean comedian posted a “hilarious” remix of Sunday (27 March) night’s incident.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Smith then walked on stage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

Soon after the shocking event unfolded, Chawawa posted a “musical retelling” of it, which he says he made on an “iPhone with one bar of wifi abroad”.

Chawawa started off his video with a clip of Smith walking up to Rock and slapping him. In the background, the comedian raps: “Here comes the man in black.”

“I had to get jiggy with it,” he continues. “The punchline had me triggered a bit. Let’s go!”

Chawawa then starts to recite the story of what happened, in a reference to the theme song of Smith’s Nineties sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with colourful clips playing in the background.

“Now this is a story all about how I rocked Chris so hard,” he raps, with an image of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson popping up in the background.

“My wife ain’t a game, you mention her name, and now you can’t talk straight,” he continues, with a clip of Pinkett Smith rolling her eyes at Rock’s comment at the Oscars ceremony.

Chawawa also includes Liam Payne’s name in his video, probably as a reference to his new accent in an interview he gave at the 94th Academy Awards.

The comedian likewise mentions Lupita Nyongo, who was sitting behind Smith at the Oscars ceremony.

“Thought everybody hate Chris?” Chawawa goes on rapping. “I should have had a breath mint, but I went on stage and gave Chris some Fresh Prints.”

Smith slapping Rock (AFP via Getty Images)

Chawawa ends the video by singing “don’t take my Oscar back” on Smith’s behalf and says that there are “worse offenders” than him, with an image of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein holding their respective Oscars in the background.

On Monday (28 March), Smith issued an apology for slapping Rock at the Oscars.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” read his statement.

The King Richard star said he knows jokes are part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

