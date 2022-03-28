Liveupdated1648449170

Oscars 2022 – live: Stars react to dramatic night as LAPD says Chris Rock not pressing charges over Will Smith incident

Follow along for updates on the 94th Academy Awards and the biggest night of the 2022 film calendar...

Ellie Harrison,Adam White
Monday 28 March 2022 07:32
Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.

The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer to his wife again.

It undoubtedly overshadowed the night as a whole, and notably – about half an hour later – Smith’s win of the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Through tears, Smith called himself “a vessel of love” and apologised to the Academy. The LAPD confirmed that they are aware that an incident took place but that no one involved has filed a report. The Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form”.

Elsewhere, Coda was awarded Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress went to Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye,West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress, and Troy Kotsur took home Best Supporting Actor for Coda.

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners here and revisit all of the night’s awards, jokes and developments in our live blog below...

Jada Pinkett Smith’s eye roll

Everyone is talking about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over the joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But how did the actor and Red Table Talk host react herself?

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The ‘Red Table Talk’ host did not look pleased

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 07:32
How the stars have reacted to The Slap

A tweet from Judd Apatow saying Will Smith “could have killed” Chris Rock has already drawn criticism. And 50 Cent and Kathy Griffin are among the other celebrities who have been posting about the incident...

Judd Apatow and Kathy Griffin among stars condemning Will Smith Oscars hit

Director Judd Apatow deleted a tweet that received criticism after he claimed Smith ‘could have killed’ Rock

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 07:31
The biggest talking points of the night

With the Will Smith incident, this was the most dramatic Oscars night since the La La Land/Moonlight mix-up in 2017.

But let’s not forget, there were also some winners too...

Read all the biggest talking points here.

The 6 biggest talking points from this year’s dramatic Oscars ceremony

A night in which unscripted controversy overshadowed all the wins and awards

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 06:54
Will Smith’s tearful Best Actor winner’s speech can be read in full here

The King Richard star cried as he took to the stage, apologising for his actions and revealing what Denzel Washington said to him just after the Chris Rock altercation.

Read the speech in its entirety here.

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 06:50
Academy reacts to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

The Academy has said it does not condone violence after Will Smith hit Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife Jada.

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 06:18
A celebration of Coda, this year’s Best Film winner

The big wins of the night may have been largely overshadowed by Will Smith hitting Chris Rock, but take a moment to appreciate the Best Picture winner, Coda, below...

Why feel-good favourite CODA should win the Oscar for Best Picture

In the chaos of awards season, the internet is starting to grasp wildly for the heroes and villains of this story. And it’d be wrong to dismiss CODA’s Best Picture chances just because it’s a crowd-pleaser, writes Clarisse Loughrey

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 06:06
The LAPD said Chris Rock is not pressing charges

The Los Angeles Police Department has responded to the Will Smith/Chris Rock altercation.

Read the full story here.

Chris Rock won’t press charges against Will Smith, police say

LAPD issued statement saying that: “The individual involved has declined to file a police report.”

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 05:54
Jimmy Kimmel has taken a moment to praise the Oscars hosts amid the chaos of the onstage altercation

The late night host applauded Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes

Read about it below...

Jimmy Kimmel praises Oscars hosts amid ‘unpleasantness’ over Will Smith drama

‘Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?’ former late night show host Conan O’Brien tweeted separately

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 05:51
Minnie Driver was interviewed about the Will Smith/Chris Rock altercation on the red carpet.

See her thoughts here...

And more celebrity reactions here.

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 05:45
Jaden Smith tweets about his father slapping Chris Rock on stage

Will Smith has been condemned by many celebrities after hitting Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

His son Jaden, 23, has now posted about the incident.

Read more below.

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

In the most shocking moment of the night, Smith struck Rock across on the face on stage

Ellie Harrison28 March 2022 05:40

