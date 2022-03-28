Oscars 2022 – live: Stars react to dramatic night as LAPD says Chris Rock not pressing charges over Will Smith incident
Follow along for updates on the 94th Academy Awards and the biggest night of the 2022 film calendar...
This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.
The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer to his wife again.
It undoubtedly overshadowed the night as a whole, and notably – about half an hour later – Smith’s win of the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Through tears, Smith called himself “a vessel of love” and apologised to the Academy. The LAPD confirmed that they are aware that an incident took place but that no one involved has filed a report. The Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form”.
Elsewhere, Coda was awarded Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress went to Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye,West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress, and Troy Kotsur took home Best Supporting Actor for Coda.
Check out the full list of tonight’s winners here and revisit all of the night’s awards, jokes and developments in our live blog below...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s eye roll
Everyone is talking about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over the joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But how did the actor and Red Table Talk host react herself?
How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars
The ‘Red Table Talk’ host did not look pleased
How the stars have reacted to The Slap
A tweet from Judd Apatow saying Will Smith “could have killed” Chris Rock has already drawn criticism. And 50 Cent and Kathy Griffin are among the other celebrities who have been posting about the incident...
Judd Apatow and Kathy Griffin among stars condemning Will Smith Oscars hit
Director Judd Apatow deleted a tweet that received criticism after he claimed Smith ‘could have killed’ Rock
The biggest talking points of the night
With the Will Smith incident, this was the most dramatic Oscars night since the La La Land/Moonlight mix-up in 2017.
But let’s not forget, there were also some winners too...
Read all the biggest talking points here.
The 6 biggest talking points from this year’s dramatic Oscars ceremony
A night in which unscripted controversy overshadowed all the wins and awards
Will Smith’s tearful Best Actor winner’s speech can be read in full here
The King Richard star cried as he took to the stage, apologising for his actions and revealing what Denzel Washington said to him just after the Chris Rock altercation.
Read the speech in its entirety here.
Academy reacts to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock
The Academy has said it does not condone violence after Will Smith hit Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife Jada.
A celebration of Coda, this year’s Best Film winner
The big wins of the night may have been largely overshadowed by Will Smith hitting Chris Rock, but take a moment to appreciate the Best Picture winner, Coda, below...
Why feel-good favourite CODA should win the Oscar for Best Picture
In the chaos of awards season, the internet is starting to grasp wildly for the heroes and villains of this story. And it’d be wrong to dismiss CODA’s Best Picture chances just because it’s a crowd-pleaser, writes Clarisse Loughrey
The LAPD said Chris Rock is not pressing charges
The Los Angeles Police Department has responded to the Will Smith/Chris Rock altercation.
Read the full story here.
Chris Rock won’t press charges against Will Smith, police say
LAPD issued statement saying that: “The individual involved has declined to file a police report.”
Jimmy Kimmel has taken a moment to praise the Oscars hosts amid the chaos of the onstage altercation
The late night host applauded Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes
Read about it below...
Jimmy Kimmel praises Oscars hosts amid ‘unpleasantness’ over Will Smith drama
‘Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?’ former late night show host Conan O’Brien tweeted separately
Minnie Driver was interviewed about the Will Smith/Chris Rock altercation on the red carpet.
See her thoughts here...
And more celebrity reactions here.
Jaden Smith tweets about his father slapping Chris Rock on stage
Will Smith has been condemned by many celebrities after hitting Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.
His son Jaden, 23, has now posted about the incident.
Read more below.
Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars
In the most shocking moment of the night, Smith struck Rock across on the face on stage
