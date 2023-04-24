Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson has been filmed angrily shoving an overexcited fan who put his arm around him.

The actor, comedian and former Saturday Night Live star attended the New York Knicks basektball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (23 April).

After the game, the actor found himself the centre of attention as he was walking through the crowd, and took many photos with his fans.

However, one Knicks fans got a little too close for comfort, and hovered near Davidson while he was having these photos taken.

In the clip, shared on Twitter, the anonynmous man can be seen putting his arm around Davidson, attempting to hug him. Davidson immediately scolded the man, pushing him away.

He then continued having photos taken with other fans.

The Independent has contacted Davidson’s representatives for comment.

Davidson, 29, became one of the youngest ever SNL performers when he joined the sketch series in 2014. He left in 2022, but will return to host in May to promote his Peacock show Bupkis

Ahead of his final episode as a regular fixture last year, the comedian shared a goodbye message on SNL writer Dave Sirus’s Instagram alongside a clip of him celebrating his first-ever sketch on the show.

“This video was taken 8 years ago,” Davidson wrote. “Jerrod [Carmichael] sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one.

“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then… I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.

He added: “I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.”

Pete Davidson shoves fan who tries to hug him without permission (Twitter)

Davidson’s actig credits include The King of Staten Island, Big Time Adolescence and Bodies Bodies Bodies. he is currently dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.