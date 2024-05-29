For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have defended Pete Davidson after the stand-up comedian reportedly walked off stage early at a show in Nebraska last week.

Davidson, 30, was performing at Steelhouse in Omaha as part of his ongoing “Prehab Tour”, but abruptly left when audience members refused to quieten down and continued to shout things like: “Ariana Grande!”

On Reddit, one fan recounted their experience at the show and concluded that Davidson had been in the right.

“Good on Pete for disciplining the petulant audience that showed up like an attention-seeking 3-year-old demanding their presence noticed while the adults talk. Wasn’t the time,” they wrote. “Truly disappointing.”

Another wrote that Davidson was already coming to the end of his set by the time he left, and was still being consistently heckled.

“One of the s***tier things I personally heard was when Pete mentioned he had one more joke to deliver before sending us off. At this point, some lady near my seats yelled, ‘OH, you’ve got a joke?’,” they wrote, before adding: “Shame on Omaha for this one.”

On YouTube, fan Katelin Stivers said she’d also been at the show. She asked: “Where the f*** did decorum go at events because he shouldn’t have had to walk off stage because you guys don’t understand that because you see crowd work on TikTok that you think every comedian needs to be heckled to the point that they leave stage with one joke left.”

She added: “It’s just absolutely absurd. You’re ruining it for the whole show.”

Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind romance was the subject of widespread media attention. The pair got engaged in June 2018 after just two months of dating. The couple then broke up in October that same year.

Davidson later said during a radio show appearance that he knew the relationship was “over” when Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died.

“That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s*** is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

Davidson added that he “totally got it” when the couple split given the circumstances.

“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here’,” he recalled.

Davidson has gone on to date a string of famous women, including Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Kim Kardashian.