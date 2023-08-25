Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reports have claimed that comedian Pete Davidson has split from actor Chase Sui Wonders after less than one year of dating.

Prior to his relationship with Wonders, Davidson was romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski in November 2022 and dated reality TV star Kim Kardashian for nine months after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

In March 2023, the comedian, who is best known for his work on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series, opened up about his dating life on the Real Ones podcast. He shared that he felt like a "f***** loser" when SNL started making jokes about his romantic relationships.

“I’m in my twenties and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost, for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show.”

The King of Staten Island star also said that he wasn’t trying to “flex” his relationships and pointed out that he’s met partners through working in the entertainment industry.

“I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres of where you meet people and that’s how it happened,” he explained.

Who else has Davidson dated in Hollywood? From his former fiancé Ariana Grande to his four month romance with Kate Beckinsale, here is a timeline of Pete Davidson’s dating history.

Chase Sui Wonders (2022-?)

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders (Getty Images)

Davidson and Wonders met after they starred together in the 2022 slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

They first sparked romance rumours last December when they attended an ice hockey game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. The pair were then spotted on several occasions dining together and walking hand in hand.

“She’s the best,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

In May, Wonders opened up for the first time about their relationship in an interview with Nylon Magazine.

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing,” she said.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she said. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

But on 24 August, a source told People magazine that the SNL alum is “single again”. The Independent has contacted representatives of Davidson and Wonders for comment.

Emily Ratajkowski (2022)

Emily Ratajkowski pictured in May 2023 (Getty Images)

While neither the model nor the comedian confirmed the relationship, the pair were reportedly seen together in New York on various occasions in 2022, and a source told People that the pair were “seeing each other”. However, by December of that same year, it was reported that the pair had “parted ways”.

Kim Kardashian (2021-2022)

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala together (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

After meeting – and sharing a kiss – on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the pair were spotted together several times, including at an amusement park and in a car, and they were also pictured holidaying together in the Bahamas. By November, they had become Instagram official after Davidson revealed he had spent his 28th birthday with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

By April 2022, the pair eventually made their first red carpet appearance together, holding hands at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

However, in August of that year, the pair ended their relationship after nine months of dating. Kardashian said afterwards that “there was a lot of guilt” after their breakup, but she praised him as a “good person”.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine in September, published one month after their breakup, Kardashian still shared her well-wishes for Davidson. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” she said.

Phoebe Dynevor (2021)

Phoebe Dynevor photographed in January 2023 (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

People reported that Davidson and the Bridgerton actor dated through the spring and summer of 2021, with sources telling the publication they were “really into each other”. However, in August 2021, the publication reported that the pair had split.

Kaia Gerber (2019)

Kaia Gerber photographed in March 2023 (Getty Images for SXSW)

Davidsonwas spotted with the supermodel on several occasions in late 2019, with rumours suggesting that they were dating.

In February 2020, Davidson opened up about their brief time together in a chat with radio host Charlamagne Tha God.

“She’s very young, and I’m f****** going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” said Davidson, who had been to a rehabilitation centre months prior.

“It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s***. She should be enjoying her work.”

“It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all," he added, going on to praise her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. "Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re cool.”

Kate Beckinsale (2019)

Kate Beckinsale photographed in March 2023 (Getty Images for Fashion Trust U)

Davidson and the Underworld actor had a public romance at the beginning of 2019, dating for four months before splitting in April.

The pair were first spotted together in January 2019 at Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty. In Feburary, Beckinsale attended Davidson’s stand-up comedy show and that same month they shared a kiss for the cameras at a hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During the end of Davidson’s appearance on Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost asked if his co-star had a new girlfriend.

Addressing the relationship, Davidson said: “Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

Ariana Grande (2018)

Davidson and Grande dated in 2018 (Getty Images for MTV)

The comedian and “7 Rings” singer were first linked in May 2018, when they were spotted backstage together at the Billboard Music Awards.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official weeks later and often appeared in public together.

After a few weeks of dating, a source told People that the pair were “engaged”.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time,” the source told the publication.

But after a summer romance, the pair had a mutual split in October of that same year.

Cazzie David (2016-2017)

Cazzie David photographed in November 2022 (Getty Images for GQ)

From 2016 to 2017, and towards the beginning of his SNL career, Davidson dated Cazzie David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David.

In various interviews, Davidson said he “loved” David, referred to himself as a “lucky guy” and credited David for supporting him when he announced he was sober in 2017.

However, in May 2018, he confirmed the pair’s split in an interview with Complex.

“We’re not together anymore,” he said. “Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”