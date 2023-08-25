Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders ‘split after less than one year of dating’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly split after less than a year of dating.

A source told People magazine that the Saturday Night Live alum is “single again”.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Davidson and Wonders for comment.

It follows reports that Davidson, who is best known for appearing on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022, had reportedly checked into a rehabilitation centre amid ongoing struggles with his mental health.

The source told the publication that Davidson is now “out and about and doing really well”.

Davidson and Wonders met after they starred together in the 2022 slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

They first sparked romance rumours last December when they attended an ice hockey game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. The pair were then spotted on several occasions dining together and walking hand in hand.

“She’s the best,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders (Getty Images)

In May, Wonders opened up for the first time about their relationship in an interview with Nylon Magazine.

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing,” she said.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she said. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

The comedian has previously dated Kim Kardashian and was engaged to Ariana Grande. He has also been romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.

The news comes after Davidson was charged with reckless driving back in June, in connection with a Beverly Hills car crash, which occurred in March of this year.

The comedian was driving in the affluent Los Angeles neighbourhood when his vehicle reportedly went over the curb, hitting a fire hydrant and crashing into the side of a house.

On Friday (16 June), the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital that Davidson had been charged with a misdemeanour count of reckless driving.

The District Attorney’s Office later confirmed that Davidson had entered a diversion program that involves 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school.