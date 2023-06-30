Pete Davidson reportedly enters rehab amid mental health struggles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into a rehabilitation center amid ongoing struggles with his mental health.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, is receiving treatment for his previously diagnosed borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, Page Six initially reported. According to People, sources said Davidson “should be getting out” of the in-patient treatment center “pretty soon”.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues,” another source told the outlet. “His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

Davidson has previously been open about his mental health struggles. In 2017, the King of Staten Island actor shared he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) during an appearance on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast. He explained that he had checked into a rehabilitation center in December 2016 after struggling with symptoms of the disorder.

“I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” the comedian said, noting that he originally thought smoking weed caused his extreme mood swings. He stopped smoking weed and entered rehab, though he resumed the habit and soon had a “really bad mental breakdown”.

Davidson was eventually diagnosed with BPD several months later. “I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” he said. “One of my psychiatrists… He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’”

The Bupkis star also admitted that he was “depressed all the time” but praised therapy for improving his mental health. “It is working, slowly but surely,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f***ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

That same year, he went on SNL’s “Weekend Update” to further discuss his diagnosis and urge others to seek medical treatment if they think they have depression.

“As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder — a form of depression,” Davidson told viewers. “Depression affects more than 16 million people in this country and there’s no cure, per se. But for anyone dealing with it, there are treatments that can help.

“First of all, if you think you’re depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. And also be healthy: eating right and exercise can make a huge difference.”

Bipolar personality disorder (BPD) is a type of a mental disorder characterised by unstable moods, behaviour, and relationships. It’s estimated that 1.6 per cent of the US population have BPD.

In an interview with Variety in 2019, Davidson shared that he’s been “in and out of mental health facilities” since he was nine years old. His father, Scott Matthew Davidson, was a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks in 2001, when Davidson was just seven. Speaking with Jon Bernthal on his Real Ones podcast last March, Davidson said that the event had an impact on his “fear of abandonment” as well as his PTSD.

More recently, he underwent “trauma therapy” in April 2022 due to online harassment from Kanye West while Davidson was dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” a source told People at the time.

Pete Davidson’s latest stint in rehab comes after he was charged with reckless driving in connection with a Beverly Hills car accident, in which he and current girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders crashed into the side of a house. He was reportedly driving in the affluent Los Angeles neighbourhood when his vehicle went over the curb, hitting a fire hydrant and collided into the home.

He is expected to be arraigned in court on 27 July.

The Independent has contacted Pete Davidson for comment.