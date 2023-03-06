Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson has been involved in a car accident in which the car he was inside crashed into the side of a home.

According to reports by TMZ, the former Saturday Night Live star was driving in Beverly Hills on Saturday (4 March), when his vehicle went over the curb, hitting a fire hydrant and crashing into the side of a house.

Davidson’s Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was also in the car.

A police spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post that the car crash occurred and that Davidson was in the vehicle.

They also added that city property, in the form of the fire hydrant, had been damaged. However, they refused to give further details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Independent has contacted Davidson’s representatives for comment.

Pictures obtained by TMZ show exterior damage caused to the home, although sources told the publication that nobody was hurt in the accident.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, met on the set of slasher comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies in May 2021.

Davidson’s girlfriend Wonders (pictured) was also reportedly in the vehicle (Getty Images)

However, reports that they were dating only emerged in December 2022, following Davidson’s recent high-profile relationships with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

The couple had returned from a getaway in Hawaii just hours before the accident.

In January, fans noticed in photos of Wonders and Davidson that the comedian appeared to have removed tattoos dedicated to Kardashian that he got during their relationship.

In the photos, it appears that Davidson had removed the “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo from his collarbone, which Kardashian discussed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Another tattoo seemingly absent was the “Jasmine and Aladdin” design he had on his clavicle.

The ink was a reference to how he first met Kardashian in October 2022 on Saturday Night Live, where the pair played Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch.