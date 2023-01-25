Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson has seemingly removed all of his tattoos that were dedicated to Kim Kardashian, five months after their breakup.

The 29-year-old comedian was pictured shirtless while on a trip to Hawaii over the weekend, as captured by Page Six. He was also seen on the beach with his rumoured girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

In the images, Davidson’s famous tattoos on his chest that were dedicated to Kardashian all appeared to be missing. He no longer has a tattoo on his collarbone that read: “my girl is a lawyer”. Kardashian first mentioned this tattoo in December, during an appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The rumors about the apparent removal of this tattoo were first sparked in October, when Davidson was photographed with a bandage on his neck, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Another tattoo that was absent during his trip to Hawaii was the “Jasmine and Aladdin” design he had on his clavicle.

The ink was a reference to how he first met Kardashian in October 2022 on Saturday Night Live, where they played Jasmine and Aladdin for a sketch. They also shared an on-screen kiss during the skit.

A third tatto that was missing from below Davidson’s neck was one that read: “KNSCP.” Reportedly, these initials stood for the Kardashian’s name and the names of her children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three.

Along with his three tattoos, the Meet Cute star famously got the word “KIM” branded on his chest, which he no longer has.

During a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres in December, Kardashian said that Davidson, who has more than 70 tattoos on his body, got this branding because he wanted to do something “different”.

“I think he was like: ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos’ cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats,” she said.

The King of Staten Island star’s apparent tattoo removal comes months after he and Kardashian split in August. It also came as he is rumoured to be dating Wonders, with whom he starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies. The pair were first spotted holding hands and exchanging a kiss on the lips at Universial Studios last week, as reported by People.

Davidson has previously spoken out about how he’s in the midst of getting his tattoos removed. During an interview with People TV in July 2021, he said that he wanted most of his ink to be gone by the time he reached his 30s.

“I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so,” he said at the time. “They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Davidson and Kardashian for comment.