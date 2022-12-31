Rebecca Black has one condition if she is to be ‘papped’ with Pete Davidson in 2023

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebecca Black has revealed her one condition if she is to be linked romantically with Pete Davidson in the new year.

The Rebecca Black Was Here singer was named in a list of celebrity predictions made by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @planntika.

In a tweet captioned “It is time for 2023 predictions I fear”, she shared a screenshot of her Notes app containing predictions about Black and Davidson, as well as Jojo Siwa, the Kardashians, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Lana del Rey, and more.

One of her predictions was that Black would be “papped” with Pete Davidson in 2023.

It comes after the former Saturday Night Live comedian was photographed on dates with Emily Ratajkowski. He has been previously romantically linked to a host of celebrity women including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and more.

But Black joked that she would only be seen out with Davidson “if Pete lets me wear a strap-on”. A strap-on is a two-piece sex toy that includes a harness and a dildo.

Fans were quick to react to Black’s suggestion, with some volunteering to take Davidson’s place instead.

“Pete may not, but I will,” one person wrote. Another added: “If I legally change my name to Pete Davidson…”

“Imagine if this is what starts that and leads to being papped with Pete Davidson because he’s down,” a third joked.

Twitter user @planntika’s other celebrity predictions included scientists discovering a new “deep sea creature… that looks vaguely like Elon Musk” and Taylor Swift attending a Pride event “wearing an ‘I <3 boobies’ bracelet”.

Black, who shot to fame as a teenager with her 2011 hit song “Friday”, revealed in 2020 that she identifies as queer.

Appearing on an episode of the Dating Straight podcast in 2020, she said she recently broke up with a woman and opened up about her sexuality.

“To me, the word ‘queer’ feels really nice. I’ve dated a lot of different types of people and I just don’t really know what the future holds. Some days I feel a little more on the gay side than others,” she told hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman.

Last year, she released her single “Girlfriend”, which she told PAPER magazine was a “really honest picture of a moment I was going through last year”.

“It feels so good to celebrate queerness and I hope this song can be a form of that for everyone else when they listen along,” she added.