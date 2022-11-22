Kim Kardashian 'not bothered' by Pete Davidson's relationship with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian is reportedly "not bothered" by her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson's rumoured new relationship with Emily Ratajkowski.

The reality star, 42, and the comedian, 29, were together for around nine months.

Davidson is reportedly now in a relationship with the 31-year-old model.

"Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily's relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"She just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy."

