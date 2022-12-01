Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jordin Sparks shared details about sitting next to rumoured couples Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski at an NBA game last week.

The 32-year-old singer recalled sitting next to Davidson and Ratajkowski at the New York Knicks’ game against the Grizzlies on 27 November during a recent interview with E! News.

Sparks noted that even though she tried not to get too involved in the rumoured couple’s “business,” she did think that the three of them got along well.

“They sounded like they were having a great time,” she said. “And we bonded over the fact that it gets kinda awkward when they have to put the camera in your face and show you to everybody. They were really nice. And I was really happy to sit next to them.”

While the “No Air” singer said she “doesn’t know” why the public is so fascinated by the comedian and model’s rumoured relationship, she still shared why she thinks that they could be a good fit for each other.

“It’s always really fascinating which couples we pick to just blow up. But I think they’re really sweet, I think they look good together. Pete’s obviously in the news because of who his ex was,” Sparks added, referring to Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian, which ended in August.

After emphasising that it seemed like Davidson and Ratajkowski had “a good time” at the game, Sparks also said that they were seated at “the front row” so “everybody got to see them”.

Sparks went on to address that while she “doesn’t know either” of the stars, she heard that they “were laughing” at the game and thinks their connection is “off to a good start”.

Davidson and Ratajkowski first sparked relationship rumours last month when reports broke that they celebrated the former Saturday Night Live star’s 29th birthday together.

In an image obtained byPage Six, Davidson could be seen hugging Ratajkowski. The model notably recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage amid claims he cheated on her. Another picture showed Davidson laughing as he and Ratajkowski walked down the hallway from the entrance of her apartment building.

These dating rumours come two months after the Gone Girl star opened up about how she felt since her divorce during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she said. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

That same month, during an interview with Variety, Ratajkowski shared her candid thoughts about being single.

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” she said.