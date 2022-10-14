Emily Ratajkowski says she’s single ‘for basically the first time’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard divorce
‘I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom’
Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she is single for “basically the first time in [her] life” following her separation from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The 31-year-old model discussed her current relationship status during an interview with Variety to promote her new podcast High Low With EmRata, which launches 1 November.
According to Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September, she’s been enjoying the “freedom” that comes with being single.
“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” she explained. As noted by Variety, the model’s clarification around her relationship status comes amid speculation that she is dating Brad Pitt.
The 31 year old also noted that the concept of letting go is one she previously explored in her book of essays, My Body. “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” she said.
Ratajkowski, who shares her a one-year-old son, Sylvester, with Bear-McClard, took action to legally end her marriage last month, with Page Six reporting that the divorce was contested, meaning that there are more issues at hand that the supermodel and/or the film producer have to solve.
The announcement of her divorce came two months after it was reported that Bear-McClard had allegedly cheated on Ratajkowski.
Amid rumours of their split, Ratajkowski seemingly addressed her breakup on TikTok. In one video posted in August, she appeared to throw shade at her single life by sharing a video of her dog, with a caption that read: “The only man I want in my bed, this [sic] 90lb boy.”
During her interview with Variety, Ratajkowski also discussed her presence on the social media platform and why it’s fun for her to use it, explaining: “I enjoy vulnerability and radical honesty, so TikTok is a perfect medium for that.”
Earlier this week, the actor spoke to The Cut about her upcoming podcast, revealing that listeners can expect to hear some of her advice about dating and life “postdivorce”.
“I’m a single mom and I’m 31,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about relationships and marriage. We’re in this interesting moment where there’s all kinds of studies about women postdivorce and their happiness, about heterosexual marriages and how families work.”
Elsewhere in her conversation with The Cut, she said that she is in her “bad bitch era,” as she noted that she thinks “what the world could use is a healthy dose of female anger”.
