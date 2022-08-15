Emily Ratajkowski appears to confirm split from husband in cryptic TikTok
The supermodel is reportedly divorcing her husband amid claims he was unfaithful
Emily Ratajkowski appears to have stoked rumours she is divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid claims he cheated on her.
Although the supermodel, 31, is yet to publicly comment on the rumoured split from the film producer, 34, she has dropped a number of hints of late which seemingly confirm the alleged end to their marriage.
Posting on TikTok on Saturday, Ratajkowski shared a montage of heatwarming videos and photos of her husky-German Shepherd, Colombo, capitioned: “The only man I want in my bed this [sic] 90lb boy.”
Underneath the TikTok, which begins with a video of the pair cuddled up in bed, she wrote: “My son, my boyfriend, my Bobo man.”
And her fans were quick to offer their analyses of the cryptic video, with one user commenting: “Official soft launch of her divorce.”
Another added: “Queenn [sic] he is 100x cuter than seb anyway.”
“Our furry friends be so unproblematic! Dog husbands for life,” a third person wrote.
At the end of last month (29 July), the My Body author liked a number of tweets which appeared to confirm the rumours of Bear-McClard’s alleged infidelity.
“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read one tweet that was liked by Ratajkowski, while another read: “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce.”
Page Six reported on 15 June she was planning to divorce Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her.
The model was later spotted without her wedding ring as she walked Colombo in New York City and again while out for a walk with the couple’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.
Ratajkowski also appeared at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week without her husband and attended the May 2022 Met Gala solo.
