Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to UK in September

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK next month to attend a string of charity events.

The visit will mark the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been back in the UK since they attended the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in early June.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The trip will include a visit to Manchester on 5 September, where the couple will attend the One Young World summit – an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Harry is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver.

They couple will then travel to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on 8 September.

Meghan and Harry previously attended the awards in 2019, before stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance in the UK for over two years in June, when they attended a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Though not in attendance at the service, the couple’s children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one – also joined their parents on the trip.

At the time, it was reported that the Queen had met Lilibet for the first time at Windsor Castle.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie told BBC Breakfast the meeting had taken place ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday on 4 June.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it,” Scobie said at the time.

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.”

Scobie continued: “Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”