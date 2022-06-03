The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving.

It marks the first time the family has returned to British soil with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 11 months, since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan chose to wear a cream belted coat and matching hat for the occasion.

The couple were greeted by a huge cheer as they arrived at the west door of the cathedral.

They spent a few minutes chatting to the senior cleric before entering and taking their seats in the second row from the front.

The Queen will not be in attendance at today’s service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has said.

Instead, she has chosen to watch the service on TV from Windsor Castle.

Meghan pictured walking into the cathedral. (PA)

Additionally, the Duke of York will not attend the service after he contracted Covid-19.

The Sussexs’ appearance comes after they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office on Thursday.

Mother-of-two Meghan was seen doting on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the military display went on.

Meghan and Harry arrived in the UK this week for the weekend’s celebrations with their children, three-year-old Archie and 11-month-old Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday 4 June.

On Friday, it was reported that Lilibet had been introduced to her great-grandmother, the Queen.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen in Windsor.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.”