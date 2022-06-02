Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan to join Queen for Trooping the Colour
Celebrations begin as monarch marks 70th year on throne with four-day bank holiday weekend
How the UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee
Thousands of people are set to join street parties across the UK today while the Queen and her family will observe Trooping the Colour as the country marks the Platinum Jubilee with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
Events range from family picnics to a record-breaking 5,000-strong street party, while the Met Office has warned it will be a quintessentially British summer bank holiday with drizzle and patchy sunshine.
The largest party celebrating the Queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign is set to be Morecambe Bay’s Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday.
A Service of Thanksgiving, lit Platinum beacons, a Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert are also planned.
The Queen has returned to Windsor for the events after a short stay at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.
Where will Harry and Meghan be during the parade?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Thursday – though the Queen will not be with them.
In May, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has decided to limit the balcony line-up to working members of the royal family, appearing to rule out the couple who abandoned royal duties in 2020 and Prince Andrew.
The full schedule for the day
The parade will begin at 10am, and end with a RAF flypast at 1pm, which royal family members will watch from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Here is the full rundown of timings for today:
Key events throughout the day
The main events coming up today include the Trooping of the Colour military parade from 10am and the RAF flypast, which should appear over out heads in central London around 1pm.
The latter will have the audience of the royals, who will lined up on the balcony for the spectacle.
Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are expected on the balcony for the flypast.
The principal beacon outside Buckingham Palace will also be lit by a senior member of the royal family to join up with a network of flaming tributes across the UK and Commonwealth.
Good morning from Buckingham Palace
Good morning from Buckingham Palace, where The Independent will be reporting live from today’s round of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day.
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the platinum jubilee celebrations. Today there will be two major events, the Trooping the Colour parade and the lighting of the platinum jubilee beacons.
Britons dismayed to find out platinum jubilee has disrupted bin collection
Twitter users have been left disgruntled by changes to bin collection days over the bank holiday weekend.
Part of the uproar is because there is no one-size-fits-all system in the UK for bin collections over the jubilee weekend.
While some local councils have announced their services won’t be affected, others have made collection days later or earlier than the normal schedule.
If you’re unsure how your bins might be affected, Maryam Zakir-Hussain has created this helpful guide:
These are the flypast timings for Thursday
Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony will end with a spectacular flypast that will see Spitfires and Red Arrows gracing the skies above the UK.
No fewer than 70 military aircraft from across the UK Armed Forces will soar from the North Sea over several counties across the country and over Buckingham Palace.
According to Military Airshows, a website that tracks airshows around the UK, the front of the procession will begin to appear over central London between 12.40pm to 1.15pm.
Kate Ng has the details:
