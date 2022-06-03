<p>A jubilee Service of Thanksgiving will take place</p>

A jubilee Service of Thanksgiving will take place

(AFP via Getty Images)

What’s on the schedule for the platinum jubilee today?

Here’s what you can expect on day two of the platinum jubilee weekend

Kate Ng
Friday 03 June 2022 06:00
Comments

Friday 3 June marks the second day of the platinum jubilee weekend, which began on Thursday with the Queen’s birthday parade.

While the Trooping the Colour event saw thousands of people gathering to watch the spectacle of soldiers, musicians and horses marching up The Mall to Buckingham Palace, today’s events are expected to be much quieter and more private.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s 70-year reign will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral, bringing together most members of the royal family for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.

However, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Duke of York will no longer attend the service after testing positive for Covid-19.

Prince Andrew was set to join the wider royal family at the event in what would have been only his second public appearance since he reached a settlement in the sexual abuse case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Recommended

The Duke claimed he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and vehemently denies her allegations against him.

In February, he agreed to pay millions to settle the civil case. He has been largely absent from royal duties since he stepped down from public life in 2019, following the furore over his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving. Their family’s presence in the UK marks the first time they have returned to British soil with their son Archie and months-old daughter Lilibet since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

The Sussexes’ visit will also be the first time senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, will meet Lilibet, who was born in the US on 4 June 2021.

The Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Reverend Dr David Ison, said: “It is a great honour to hold a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Her Majesty the Queen and to celebrate her 70 years of service to the UK and the Commonwealth.”

The Queen is expected to attend the service, but Buckingham Palace said earlier that her presence at official jubilee events will not be confirmed until the day-of due to her ongoing episodic mobility problems.

She appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Thursday’s parade with the aid of a walking stick.

The service will also see Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, be rung for a royal occasion for the first time.

Recommended

It will be broadcast on BBC One from 9.15am, although members of the royal family are only expected to arrive from approximately 11am.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in