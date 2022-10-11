Emily Ratajkowski appears to ‘come out as bisexual’ in new TikTok video

Emily Ratajkowski appeared to define her sexuality as bisexual in a new TikTok video.

The model, 31, responded to a clip from a user who asked people: “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

She then pulled the camera around to show herself sitting on a green sofa, smiling as she did so.

Last month, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, following claims that he cheated on her.

