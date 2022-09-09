Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, following claims that he cheated on her.

In court records seen by Page Six, the 31-year-old model took action to legally end her marriage in a Manhattan Supreme Court on 8 September.

The document also noted that the divorce was contested, meaning that there are more issues at hand that Ratajkowski and/or the film producer have to solve.

The publication first reported in July that the actor had begun planning her divorce after rumours circulated that he cheated on her. A source close to her said at the time: “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Days later, Ratajkowski was spotted without her wedding ring while walking her dog in New York City. On another occasion, she was seen without her ring on alongside her and Bear-McClard’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Throughout the last few months, the fashion designer has seemingly spoken out about the breakup rumours on social media. In July, she liked multiple tweets regarding her husband’s alleged infidelity and the end of their relationship.

For example, one tweet said, “can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” while another reads: “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce”.

On TikTok last month, Ratajowksi appeared to throw shade at her single life by sharing a video of her dog, with a caption that read: “The only man I want in my bed this [sic] 90lb boy.”

Earlier this month, the supermodel shared another TikTok to poke fun at “ugly men”. In the caption of the video, she wrote: “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

The Gone Girl star and producer got married in February 2018 at an intimate courthouse wedding, two weeks after they publicly confirmed that they were together. They welcomed Sylvester in March 2021.