Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Ratajowksi has poked fun at “ugly men” amid claims her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, cheated on her.

The 31-year-old supermodel took to TikTok over the weekend, where she took part in the viral “He’s a 10 but…” trend by duetting a video from user @Pierina. In the video, Ratajkowski nods in agreement with the original clip, which states “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men”.

The Gone Girl actress, who was dressed in a red bikini top, also filmed herself lip syncing to “Pump 101” by Digga D & Still Brickin, with the lyric: “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

Ratajkowski issued a disclaimer in the caption of her TikTok video, which read, “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

Even so, fans couldn’t help but praise the model for seemingly throwing “iconic” shade at her now-estranged husband, Bear-McClard.

“Em you’re iconic,” one TikTok user commented.

“Emily this is god tier breakup behavior,” wrote someone else.

“Shots have been FIRED!” a third person said.

Comedian Brittany Furlan even wrote: “YESSSSSSS it’s ok babes we were all wondering how he bagged you.”

“This is everything,” another fan said, while someone else commented, “I’m literally OBSESSED with divorced emrata”.

Ratajkowski has been subtly adding fuel to the rumours that she is divorcing her film producer husband, amid claims he cheated on her. Although the My Body author has yet to publicly confirm their split, Ratajkowski has been spotted liking tweets and posting videos alluding to their divorce.

Page Six reported on 15 June that Ratajkowski was planning to divorce Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her. Just days later, the model was then spotted without her wedding ring on a walk with the couple’s dog in New York City, and again without her ring while out for a walk with the couple’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been married since February 2018, after the two tied the knot during a small courthouse ceremony just weeks after confirming they were dating. The former couple then welcomed their son Sylvester in March 2021.