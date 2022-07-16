Emily Ratajkowski reportedly divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating claims

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are reportedly set to divorce amid cheating claims.

A source told Page Six on Friday that film producer Bear-McClard, 41, is a “serial cheater”.

“Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog,” the source said.

To add further fuel to the rumours, model Ratajkowski has been seen in recent days without her wedding ring.

The pair married in February 2018 after going public with their romance only two weeks prior.

They share a one-year-old son, Sylvester.

