Emily Ratajkowski gives herself DIY hair cut: ‘Not my best work’

Supermodel cut new layers into her hair before day at the beach

Saman Javed
Tuesday 23 August 2022 09:25
Comments
Emily Ratajkowski forwent the help of a professional stylist this week as she decided to make an impromptu change to her hair.

In a new TikTok video, shared on Monday (22 August), the supermodel told followers she wanted to add another layer to her hair for a day at the beach.

Dressed in a triangle red bikini, she began by brushing through her hair before getting to work with a pair of black scissors.

She begins with the layers at the front of her hair and chops off an inch before gasping.

“Is this insane? Am I being crazy? Definitely,” she said, before continuing to hack away.

She momentarily stops to reflect on the progress, before her one-year-old son, Sylvester, is heard in the background.

Ratajkowski shares Sylvester with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple are reportedly divorcing amid claims that Bear-McClard cheated on the model.

Ratajkowski appeared to confirm her single status in a recent cryptic video in which she said her dog, Colombo, is the “only man” she wants in her bed.

Picking up Sylvester from the floor, Ratajkowski tells viewers: “This man does not want me to record this video without him but I can’t cut my hair at the same time, so I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Sylvester offers no response and continues sucking on his thumb while staring at the camera.

Ratajkowski later returns alone and shows off the progress of her styling session. She continues cutting away small sections to “even out” the front.

Debuting the final product, she tells viewers: “So I’ve cut hair before, this is not my best work. But, you know, it’s a start. It’s a moment.”

Ratajkowski earned the approval of fans in the comments section, many of which suggested the My Body author would suit red hair.

Others noted that she had been siginficantly more active on the app in recent weeks following rumours of her split.

While both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard are yet to confirm reports that they are divorcing, Ratajkowski further fuelled the reports last month when she was spotted without her wedding ring while walking Colombo in New York City.

She also liked a number of suggestive tweets in recent weeks, including one which said “can’t believe that little b***h cheated on Emrata”, and another that said “girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce”.

