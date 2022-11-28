Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at NBA game together
Duo spotted courtside at New York Knicks’s game against the Grizzlies
Emily Ratajkowski explains why she finds Pete Davidson so attractive
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were reportedly spotted at an NBA game over the weekend.
On Sunday (27 November), the duo was spotted courtside at New York Knicks’s game against the Grizzlies.
During the game, Davidson was spotted wearing a Sinclaire sweatshirt while Ratajkowski was wearing a brown North Face puffer jacket.
Earlier this month, new images of Davidson and Ratajkowski hugging and laughing together fuelled rumours that the pair are dating.
According to reports, the two met up at Ratajkowski’s apartment in New York City to celebrate Davidson’s 29th birthday, which fell on Wednesday (16 November).
Images obtained by Page Six show Davidson hugging the supermodel, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage amid claims he cheated on her.
Ratajkowski further fuelled rumours that she’s dating Davidson by liking a cryptic meme about her rumoured relationship with the comedian, which described him as a “rebound”.
The meme, shared on Twitter by Frazier Tharpe, is a picture of Davidson at this year’s Met Gala, throwing up the peace sign.
Tharpe captioned the picture with lyrics from Drake’s “Middle of the Ocean”: “EmRata here fresh off divorce/And I’m trying to look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse/if she wanna rebound [with] me, I’m down to get her some boards,” the caption said.
Davidson was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian before this.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies