Emily Ratajkowski hints she is ‘rebounding’ with Pete Davidson amid romance rumours
The pair have been spotted spending time together in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski has further fuelled rumours that she is dating Pete Davidson.
Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the model, author and podcast host liked a cryptic meme about her rumoured relationship with the comedian, which described him as a “rebound”.
The meme, shared on Twitter by Frazier Tharpe, is a picture of Davidson at this year’s Met Gala, throwing up the peace sign.
Tharpe captioned the picture with lyrics from Drake’s “Middle of the Ocean”: “EmRata here fresh off divorce/And I’m trying to look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse/if she wanna rebound [with] me, I’m down to get her some boards,” the caption said.
The social media interaction comes after photographs and video footage of Davidson and Ratajkowski hugging and laughing together emerged earlier this week.
According to reports in the US media, the pair met at Ratajkowski’s home in New York City to celebrate the former Saturday Night Live star’s birthday on Wednesday (16 November).
Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard in September following claims that he had cheated on her.
Ratajkowski previously spoke about why she believes so many women are attracted to Davidson.
Davidson famously dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and most recently, Kim Kardashian.
In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last November, Ratajkowski said she believes women are attracted to his charm and vulnerability.
“Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got? And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming,” Ratajkowski said.
“He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”
Ratajkowski added: “Good relationship with his mother, we love it.”
Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October 2021, shortly after the SKIMS founder appeared on Saturday Night Live.
The couple split in August after nine months of dating. Speaking to Interview magazine in September, Kardashian said the split was amicable and that Davidson is “such a good person”.
“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” Kardashian said.
