Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New images of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski hugging and laughing together have further fuelled rumours that the pair are dating.

According to reports, the rumoured couple met up at Ratajkowski’s apartment in New York City to celebrate Davidson’s 29th birthday, which fell on Wednesday (16 November).

Images obtained by Page Six show Davidson hugging the supermodel, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage amid claims he cheated on her.

Another picture shows the former Saturday Night Live (SNL) star laughing as he and Ratajkowski walk down the hallway from the entrance of her apartment building.

Davidson reportedly arrived to pick her up, but paparazzi outside the building led to her going back inside. She later emerged again to get an Uber instead and appeared to be holding a birthday gift.

Fans have been impressed by Davidson’s dating portfolio, which includes Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

“Don’t know how he does it,” one fan wondered, while another said: “The man is on fire. His record will be unmatched for decades.”

A third tweeted: “Pete Davidson’s secret to getting [fire emoji] is simply being there after the break-up. And making them laugh. Sad girls love to laugh.”

The King of Staten Island star recently dated the SKIMS mogul following her divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was officially granted permission by a judge to change her legal marital status to single in March this year.

She began dating Davidson after they appeared on SNL together in October 2021, but the pair broke up in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

Ratajkowski, who shares a one-year-old son with her ex-husband, recently opened up about the men she has been dating following her divorce and said her potential love interests were “monsters” or “babies”.

Speaking on her podcast High Low with EmRata, the 31-year-old said she has a “new theory” that there are three types of men: “Babies”, “monsters”, and “baby monsters”. It is unclear which category Davidson might fall under.

This week, she liked a viral tweet from 81-year-old Dionne Warwick, who said she “will be dating Pete Davidson next”.