Emily Ratajkowski opens up about types of men she’s dated following divorce

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out about the men she’s been dating in the wake of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, calling her potential love interests “monsters” and “babies”.

The 31-year-old opened up about returning to the dating world after being married for four years during Tuesday’s episode of her new podcast High Low with EmRata. During the conversation, she described how she’s come up with “a new theory” about the different types of men that she’s met.

Ratajkowski says there are three types of men: “Babies,” “monsters,” and “baby monsters”.

“The babies are the men who need to be tended to and reassured at every turn,” she explained. “Number two are the monsters who are like, ‘Sorry that your mom died but want to come over? And then the third are the worst, and those are the ones I can’t handle. They need reassurance, they need to be cradled and suckled at the teeth. But then they’re also like, ‘Leave me alone though, woman.’”

When asked if a “majority of men” behaved like “baby monsters,” Ratajkowski said that she wasn’t sure. However, she did preface that she only had a few experiences with these different types of men.

“This week, particularly, I had an interaction with ‘a baby,’ and then with a, he’s either a ‘monster’ or a ‘baby monster,’” she continued. “OK, I attract baby monsters, let’s just say.”

Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September following reports that he allegedly cheated on her. The former couple share a one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Ratajkowski first shared that she’s begun dating again in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last week. After she confessed that she has “never been single before,” the Gone Girl star reflected on her previous love interests and experience with dating.

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” she said. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

Ratajkowski noted that she doesn’t have this problem anymore, adding: “Now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

During an interview with Variety last month, the actor also addressed how much she’s been “enjoying” the freedom that comes with being single.

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” Ratajkowski said.