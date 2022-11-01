Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emily Ratajkowski reveals her fitness routine

The model revealed how her simple fitness routine consists of just two things

Meredith Clark
New York
Tuesday 01 November 2022 15:56
Comments

Emily Ratajkowski reflects on most ‘controversial dress’ she’s ever worn

Emily Ratajkowski has shared a glimpse into her fitness routine, and it’s easier than fans might think.

The 31-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday to share her Halloween costume. In the video, Ratajkowski struts in the New York City streets dressed in all-black as a sexy cowboy with a pair of chaps that showed her behind.

When singer Halsey complimented the My Body author’s curves and asked her what the “routine” was, Ratajkowski responded: “Just eating good! Skipping no meals! Happy girl.”

The relatable fitness routine isn’t a far cry for Ratajkowski, who has often explained how she likes to keep her workouts and diet simple.

“I’m one of those people who, if I go to the gym by myself, there’s a 50/50 chance of me actually working out and really pushing myself, so the class environment works really, really well for me,” she told InStyle back in 2020.

Ratajkowski also doesn’t shy away from eating certain foods, telling Elle back in 2014 that she’s a self-described “carnivore”.

Recommended

“I really like to eat meat,” she said at the time. “I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will find eating a salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy. I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.”

While Ratajowski showed off her curves for Halloween as a sexy cowboy, the model has made far more controversial outfit choices. In October, the Gone Girl actor defended her decision to wear a Julien Macdonald dress back in 2016, which she declared the “most controversial” dress she’s ever worn.

Ratajkowski wore the shimmery black gown with plunging neckline and side cut-outs to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in September 2016. Some critics called the dress “extremely vulgar” while others thought it was “too sexy” for the event.

“This is probably the most controversial dress I’ve ever worn. This caused such a … I had no idea what scene this would cause,” Ratajkowksi explained. “Somebody called it, like, ‘extremely vulgar,’ and it became this huge controversy on the internet.”

Recommended

“I still like that dress, I still think I look great,” she said, before pointing out how she was “basically called out for wanting attention”.

“Which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically,” Ratajkowski added. “Essentially, it’s part of your job as a celebrity. I personally still stand behind it, so yeah, I like that look.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in