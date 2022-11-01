Emily Ratajkowski reveals her fitness routine

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has shared a glimpse into her fitness routine, and it’s easier than fans might think.

The 31-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday to share her Halloween costume. In the video, Ratajkowski struts in the New York City streets dressed in all-black as a sexy cowboy with a pair of chaps that showed her behind.

When singer Halsey complimented the My Body author’s curves and asked her what the “routine” was, Ratajkowski responded: “Just eating good! Skipping no meals! Happy girl.”

The relatable fitness routine isn’t a far cry for Ratajkowski, who has often explained how she likes to keep her workouts and diet simple.

“I’m one of those people who, if I go to the gym by myself, there’s a 50/50 chance of me actually working out and really pushing myself, so the class environment works really, really well for me,” she told InStyle back in 2020.

Ratajkowski also doesn’t shy away from eating certain foods, telling Elle back in 2014 that she’s a self-described “carnivore”.

“I really like to eat meat,” she said at the time. “I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will find eating a salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy. I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.”

While Ratajowski showed off her curves for Halloween as a sexy cowboy, the model has made far more controversial outfit choices. In October, the Gone Girl actor defended her decision to wear a Julien Macdonald dress back in 2016, which she declared the “most controversial” dress she’s ever worn.

Ratajkowski wore the shimmery black gown with plunging neckline and side cut-outs to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in September 2016. Some critics called the dress “extremely vulgar” while others thought it was “too sexy” for the event.

“This is probably the most controversial dress I’ve ever worn. This caused such a … I had no idea what scene this would cause,” Ratajkowksi explained. “Somebody called it, like, ‘extremely vulgar,’ and it became this huge controversy on the internet.”

“I still like that dress, I still think I look great,” she said, before pointing out how she was “basically called out for wanting attention”.

“Which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically,” Ratajkowski added. “Essentially, it’s part of your job as a celebrity. I personally still stand behind it, so yeah, I like that look.”