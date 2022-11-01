Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken candidly about sexuality shortly after seemingly coming out as bisexual just last month.

In a recent cover story, the 31-year-old model told Harper’s Bazaar that she believes sexuality is a spectrum and people are most likely sexually fluid.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people,” she told the magazine for its November 2022 issue.

In October, Ratajkowski appeared to come out as bisexual after she took part in a viral TikTok trend. The My Body author stitched a video from a user who asked people: If they identify as a bisexual, do they own a green velvet couch?

Ratajkowski then showed herself sitting on a green couch, which led fans to believe that she was labelling herself as bisexual.

The Gone Girl actor recalled how her friend told her about the green couch meme, telling Harper’s Bazaar: “My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘Bitch, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.”

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist,” Ratajkowski added. “Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage. Page Six first reported in July that Ratajkowski had begun planning her divorce after rumours circulated that Bear-McClard cheated on her.

Since then, Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to Oscar winner Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.