Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Emily Ratajkowski says she doesn’t ‘believe in straight people’ after seemingly coming out as bisexual

The actress and model seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok video

Meredith Clark
New York
Tuesday 01 November 2022 17:05
Comments

Emily Ratajkowski ‘comes out as bisexual’ on TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken candidly about sexuality shortly after seemingly coming out as bisexual just last month.

In a recent cover story, the 31-year-old model told Harper’s Bazaar that she believes sexuality is a spectrum and people are most likely sexually fluid.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people,” she told the magazine for its November 2022 issue.

In October, Ratajkowski appeared to come out as bisexual after she took part in a viral TikTok trend. The My Body author stitched a video from a user who asked people: If they identify as a bisexual, do they own a green velvet couch?

Ratajkowski then showed herself sitting on a green couch, which led fans to believe that she was labelling herself as bisexual.

Recommended

The Gone Girl actor recalled how her friend told her about the green couch meme, telling Harper’s Bazaar: “My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘Bitch, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.”

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist,” Ratajkowski added. “Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage. Page Six first reported in July that Ratajkowski had begun planning her divorce after rumours circulated that  Bear-McClard cheated on her.

Since then, Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to Oscar winner Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in