The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Emily Ratajkowski says she doesn’t ‘believe in straight people’ after seemingly coming out as bisexual
The actress and model seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok video
Emily Ratajkowski ‘comes out as bisexual’ on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski has spoken candidly about sexuality shortly after seemingly coming out as bisexual just last month.
In a recent cover story, the 31-year-old model told Harper’s Bazaar that she believes sexuality is a spectrum and people are most likely sexually fluid.
“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people,” she told the magazine for its November 2022 issue.
In October, Ratajkowski appeared to come out as bisexual after she took part in a viral TikTok trend. The My Body author stitched a video from a user who asked people: If they identify as a bisexual, do they own a green velvet couch?
Ratajkowski then showed herself sitting on a green couch, which led fans to believe that she was labelling herself as bisexual.
The Gone Girl actor recalled how her friend told her about the green couch meme, telling Harper’s Bazaar: “My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘Bitch, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.”
“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist,” Ratajkowski added. “Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”
Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage. Page Six first reported in July that Ratajkowski had begun planning her divorce after rumours circulated that Bear-McClard cheated on her.
Since then, Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to Oscar winner Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies