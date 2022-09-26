Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have expressed their shock over reports that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski could become a couple.

On Monday, Page Six reported that while the 58-year-old actor and 31-year-old model have been spotted together a few times, they aren’t officially dating yet.

A source close to the pair claimed that rumours about Pitt and Ratajkowski “secretly dating” first started earlier this month, after Ratajkowski filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“People have been speculating about this for a while,” the source said. “Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”

The source noted also that while Pitt isn’t dating anyone, he has “been seen with other people” through the last few months, before telling fans to “stay tuned”.

On social media, multiple Twitter users shared mixed responses to these dating rumours, with some people questioning how the alleged duo came to be and others showing their support for Ratajkowski, amid her split from Bear-McClard.

“I wanna see live footage of Brad Pitt asking Emily Ratajkowski out,” another wrote. “I wanna know how he does it.”

“I hope Emily Ratajkowski is [for real] dating Brad Pitt, her ex will probably swallow his own throw up if it’s real,” another wrote.

However, one person felt like there was “no way” that the stars were seeing each other, while another claimed that the pairing was strange because the Fight Club star is “literally double [the model’s] age”.

Other accounts praised Pitt and Ratajkowski, including the Twitter page for PerezHilton.com, which tweeted: “Talk about a HOT pairing!”

While Page Six claimed that Pitt hasn’t been seriously dating anyone, this report comes less than one month after Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years.

In court records seen by Page Six, Ratajkowski took action to legally end her marriage at a Manhattan-based court on 8 September. Additionally, the court documents said that the divorce was contested, meaning that there are more issues at hand that Ratajkowski and/or Bear-McClard have to solve.

The publication first reported in July that Ratajkowski was in the midst of planning her divorce, following claims that the film producer cheated on her. A source close to her said at the time: “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Throughout the last two months, amid rumours of her split, Ratajkowski posted multiple TikTok videos where she appeared to throw shade at her dating and single life. In fact, in a clip posted earlier this month, the supermodel shared a joke about how she’s liked “ugly men”.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Pitt and Ratajkowski for comment.