Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out about the “cheating” scandal surrounding Adam Levine.

On Monday (19 September), 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that she had an affair with Levine and that he asked to name his new baby after her.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began in the clip. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

While she did not clarify how long ago the alleged relationship took place, she went on to claim that the man in question was the Maroon 5 frontman and that the relationship lasted for about a year.

Following Stroh’s video, Levine addressed and denied the cheating allegations on Tuesday (20 September) in a statement posted to his Instagram story.

On the same day, Ratajkowski posted a TikTok video that appeared to address the Levine scandal.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” the supermodel, who recently filed for divorce with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following cheating claims, said.

She continued: “The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo (Getty Images)

“If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal.”

In a second video, the Inamorata founder added: “I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible.’

“We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women.

“We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behaviour. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

In his Tuesday statement, Levine, who is expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo, said: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He went on say that “in certain instances, it became inappropriate” and that he has “addressed that” and “taken proactive steps to remedy this with [his] family”.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

(Instagram / Sumner Stroh)

Stroh shared a cryptic post to her Instagram story seemingly in response to Levine’s statement on Tuesday evening.

“Someone get this man a dictionary,” she wrote in white text over a black background.