Model claims Adam Levine asked to name baby after her following affair
Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are currently expecting their third child together
An Instagram model who claims she had an affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has alleged that he asked to name his new baby after her.
Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old model, made the allegations in a TikTok video on Monday 19 September.
“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began in the clip.
“At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”
While she did not clarify how long ago the alleged relationship took place, she went on to claim that the man in question was the Maroon 5 frontman and that the relationship lasted for about a year.
She went on to share what appeared to be screenshots of messages from Levine, some of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”
Stroh then shares a second screenshot that Levine allegedly sent her after they stopped seeing each other, which said: “OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious,” followed by a single shrugging emoji.
The model claimed she sent the alleged exchanges to “friends I thought I trusted”, who subsequently tried to sell the story to the press. She said this was what prompted her to come forward with her accusations.
The Independent has contacted Levine’s representatives for comment.
Levine, 43, has been married to Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model, since 2014.
The couple were married in Mexico in a 20-minute ceremony officiated by Jonah Hill, with guests including actors Jason Segel and Robert Downey Jr, and Victoria’s Secret models Erin Heatherton, Candice Swanepoel, and Coco Rocha.
The couple have two daughters aged four and five and announced earlier this month that they are expecting their third child. .
