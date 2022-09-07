Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child
Couple are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace
Model Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with her third child with Adam Levine, it has been confirmed.
The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, five, and Gio Grace, four.
The news was confirmed by People magazine after Prinsloo was spotted with her baby bump while out for lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday (5 September).
Prinsloo had already commented on expanding their family during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November.
“We always knew we wanted a second one,” Prinsloo said. “So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it.”
When asked if she and Levine would have a third, she said: “You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.
“I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with Covid too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”
Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 in Mexico. Their 20-minute ceremony was officiated by Jonah Hill, and the 275 guests included Prinsloo’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models, Erin Heatherton, Candice Swanepoel, and Coco Rocha, along with actors Jason Segel and Robert Downey Jr.
Prinsloo and Levine rarely post pictures of their daughters to social media. Prinsloo last posted a picture of her children in December last year and Levine last shared a photo of the family on a trip to Hawaii in April 2021.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies