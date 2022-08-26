Stacey Dooley confirms she and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Stacey Dooley has confirmed she is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (26 August), the presenter posted a polaroid image of herself with her growing stomach.

“Gaaaaaaang.....We are having a baby!” Dooley, 35, captioned the image.

“So bloody delighted,” she continued. “Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu.

“(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream). Here goessssssss.”

Dooley and professional dancer Clifton, 39, first met when they were paired together on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Dooley split from boyfriend Sam Tucknott in early 2019 and later confirmed that she and Clifton were dating.

Speaking about the public interest in her and Clifton’s relationship on Loose Women last year, Dooley said: “I did [struggle] initially, I did at the start. I didn’t realise there would be such an interest, particularly with who I fancy and who I’m dating. I thought that was dull for everyone else.

“Now, Kev and I have been together for two years, so no one’s really that fussed anymore, and we’re so dull!”

Dooley previously revealed that she is in “no rush” to get married and would “prefer” to have children.

In an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, she said: “Kev and I have been together for two years.

“I don’t think I want to get married. I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married.”

Celebrity friends have been quick to congratulate the pair, with Jessie Ware commenting: “Ohhhhh thrilled for you guys! Amazing.”

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore said: “So delighted for you guys!! Congrats.”

Clifton commented on Dooley’s post writing “love you”, while fellow Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell said “Congratulations” accompanied by three love heart emoji.