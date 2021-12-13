Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker has condemned rumours surrounding him and the show’s long-standing “curse”.

The “curse” is a term used by fans of the long-running BBC reality series to refer to a supposed tendency among celebrity contestants to become romantically involved with their professional dance partners.

Speaking to The Sun, Walker responded to speculation that he had fallen victim to the curse, after he and partner Nadiya Bychkova were seen hugging backstage.

“There was only one person I was allowed to touch in the entire production that night and that was my partner,” said Walker, who had just filmed an emotional tribute to mark the 10th anniversary of a friend’s death.

“I needed somebody to give a hug to, and that was literally it. Nadiya was great. She said nice things, and I felt a lot better. We all need that sometimes,” he said.

Walker and Bychkova were eliminated from this year’s Strictly competition in the 11th round.

The BBC Breakfast presenter went on to say that the “rumours” about the pair of them were “disappointing”.

“I know these happen every year on Strictly, and there have been instances in the past of the so-called curse, and it’s just telly. But it’s just not nice,” he continued.

“Being paired with Nadiya was never a problem. Friendship is a blessing. And I think from the moment we first met, Nadiya and I knew we were going to get on. But I’ve always introduced her on any social media video I’ve ever done as my ‘professional partner’ because that’s her job. She is very professional.”

Strictly Come Dancing concludes at 7pm on BBC One on Saturday 18 December.