Strictly: Dan Walker ‘broke down’ after latest performance and was ‘consoled’ by Nadiya
‘The emotion of the evening became too much,’ a show source said
Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker “broke down” backstage after his latest performance, it’s been claimed.
The BBC Breakfast host, who has defied the odds to become one of the favourites to win this year’s series, was “consoled” by his professional partner, Nadiya Bychkova.
Walker got emotional after watching back a part of his interview with football manager Gary Speed, which took place one day before he died by suicide in 2011.
The latest episode of Strictly took place on thew 10th anniversary of Speed’s death.
A source close to the show told The Sun: “The two were very close, and it was a haunting, harrowing watch.
“Dan tried to hold it together, but the emotion of the evening became too much after their dance and he broke down in the dressing room.”
The source added: “Nadiya consoled him. She was amazing, and basically let him cry it out on her shoulder. As a result people have been gossiping backstage about Dan and Nadiya’s closeness, but it was entirely innocent.”
Walker and Bychkova have struck up a close friendship since the show began earlier this year.
The presenter is expected to make the final on 18 December having never been in the dreaded dance off.
Last week’s episode saw Tilly Ramsay get eliminated after a dance off with CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.
Strictly continues tonight (4 December) at 6.55pm on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies