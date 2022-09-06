Mindy Kaling says she worries about her children growing up without a father

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mindy Kaling has reflected on her children not growing up with a father figure in a new interview with Meghan Markle.

The writer and actor appeared on the third episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes, which dropped on Tuesday (6 September).

Along with discussing Meghan’s dream wedding, how Meghan felt when she was told she was “lucky” to marry Prince Harry, and Hollywood’s double standards, Kaling revealed that she sometimes gets “emotional” that she never married.

Speaking about her 2015 memoir, Why Not Me?, Kaling says: “Why am I not the person that got married? You know, and I think that’s, I think harder to talk about. I’m still examining it. It makes me emotional.”

The 43-year-old also reflected on her own relationship with her father. “ I would love for my … I have such a great relationship with my dad. You know, he is, we’re so different from each other. But he is just like, he is everything to me.

“I do know that that would be so valuable for my kids, you know, that they have a dad. It wasn’t our lot, you know, our family’s lot in life. And I do think about it with wistfulness and then also fear like will, what will they think when they get older about that?”

Kaling is the mother of two children, four year old daughter Katherine and a two-year-old son called Spencer.

Kaling has kept the identity of her children’s father private since their birth, but clarified in the podcast that she is not in a relationship.

It has previously been suspected that Kaling’s long-time friend and The Office co-star BJ Novak could be the father of her children, but this has not been confirmed by either party.

In August, Kaling addressed rumours about Novak being her children’s father and said: “It doesn’t bother me. [Novak] is the godparent to both my kids – and they have such a great relationship – and so far [the rumours haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Kaling added that she wants her children to be old enough for her to talk to them about their father before she reveals anything publicly.