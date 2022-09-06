Meghan Markle says she ‘always wanted a cookie cutter perfect life’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she “always wanted a cookie cutter-looking perfect life” in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

For this week’s episode, Meghan Markle interviewed actor and writer Mindy Kaling and the pair discussed their favourite childhood books.

Meghan said that she loved reading the Archie comics — and was quick to clarify that her and the Duke of Sussex’s three-year-old son Archie was not named after the series.

Meghan added: “For me, especially as my parents split up when I was only two or three years old, I always wanted this cookie cutter-looking perfect life.

“I’d look at that [the Archie comic] and they were just in this boring letterman jacket, and I’d just romanticise that. It’s all part of the things that make you have this idea of what you want your life to be like when you grow up.”

Meghan added that she always thought she was “way more Betty than Veronica”, a reference to the two main female characters in the comic series, and that she was the “smart one not the pretty one”.

“All this stuff was wrapped up in reading Archie comic books and I think it was aspirational in some ways,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan revealed how she felt about people telling her she was “so lucky” the Duke of Sussex “chose her” when the pair announced their engagement in 2017.

She said: “When I started dating my husband and we became engaged, everyone was just like ‘oh my god, you’re so lucky he chose you!’

“And when you have to hear it a million times over you’re sort of like, ‘well I chose him too’. But thankfully I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, ‘they’ve got it all wrong, I’m the lucky one because you chose me’.”.

Meghan also said that she received an “A” grade for planning her “dream wedding” at school.

“I remember every little thing about it. I wanted it to be at the Bel-Air Hotel,” she said.

“There was a swan lake and I wanted the cake to be from Hansen’s Bakery and the dress… oh my goodness. The dress was strapless, pouffy and I’d seen it in a bridal magazine.”