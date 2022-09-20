Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sylvester Stallone has shared a photograph of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, just weeks after she filed for divorce.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September), the Rocky actor posted a photograph of the pair ‘s backs as they walked across a green field.

Stallone was dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Flavin was seen wearing a cutout white blouse, brown shorts and carrying a matching handbag.

“Wonderful...” Stallone captioned the post.

It is unclear as to whether the image is old or if Stallone is hinting the pair have reconciled.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Stallone and Flavin for comment.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Flavin filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida in August.

Flavin also reportedly accused Stallone of allegedly moving assets from their marital estate.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents said.

In a statement to People at the time, Stallone responded to the news of his wife’s divorce filing with the comment: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

This week, Stallone also shared an old family portrait, which showed the former couple with their three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Flavin, who no longer follows Stallone on Instagram, has yet to interact with the post.

Stallone recently covered up a tattoo of his wife’s face on his right bicep.

The actor replaced the image of Flavin with a fresh tattoo of Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the movie series. Stallone initially shared the tattoo on Instagram, but later deleted it.

Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July this year.

In a heartfelt tribute to Flavin, shared to Instagram, Stallone wrote: “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”