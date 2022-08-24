Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has reportedly filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The separation comes just days after the Rocky actor covered up a tattoo of his wife’s portrait in place of his late dog, Butkus.

Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The former model is also accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents stated.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Sylvester Stallone responded to the news of his wife’s divorce filing, saying, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The split comes just two days after Stallone had covered a tattoo of Flavin’s face on his right bicep. In its place was a fresh tattoo of his dog Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the hit film series. The new ink was posted on social media by Stallone and tattoo artist Zach Perez, before being deleted from both accounts.

The recently covered-up tattoo led fans to believe that their decades-long marriage was on the rocks, but Stallone’s rep had told the Daily Mail that he “intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife” but the results were “unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.”

Sylvester Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin, 54, tied the knot in 1997. The couple share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Flavin, who seems to have unfollowed Stallone on Instagram, recently posted a cryptic message alongside an image of her three daughters. “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters,” she captioned the Instagram post. “The 4 of us forever”.

“You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom,” Sophia commented. “We are so lucky to have you. love you so much”.

Her daughter Sistine wrote, “Strongest woman I know,” while the youngest Scarlet replied with a black heart emoji.

On 17 May, Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The actor marked the occasion by posting an Instagram tribute to his wife. “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” he captioned the post. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”