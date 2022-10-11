Fans react as Emily Ratajkowski ‘comes out as bisexual’: ‘A win for the ladies’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Ratajkowski has appeared to define her sexuality as bisexual in a new video.

The model, 31, took to TikTok to stitch a video from a user who asked people: If they identify as a bisexual, do they own a green velvet couch?

Ratajkowski then showed herself sitting on a green couch, which led fans to think that it was her labelling herself as bisexual.

“Huge win,” one TikTok user wrote, while another added: “Congratulations on coming out. So proud of you and for you!”

Others said it was the “best day of their life” while some said Ratajkowski “coming out” was a “win for the ladies”.

The video also shows Pretty Little Liars actor Shay Mitchell responding to the initial question and also showing a green couch.

“So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it,” one person wrote.

Madonna also appeared to hint that she was gay this week after taking part in a separate TikTok trend.

The singer, 64, participated in the trend which says if a person misses a shot at a goal then they are gay.

In the video posted on 9 October, Madonna holds up a pair of pink underwear with the caption: “If I miss, I’m gay!” She proceeded to miss the shot.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage.

It comes after sources alleged that Bear-McClard cheated on Ratajkowski, and rumours that the pair split started circulating in July.

Since the split, Ratajkowski has been linked to Brad Pitt after a source told People that they were “spending a lot of time together”.