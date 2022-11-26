Jump to content

Catherine Zeta-Jones reflects on nearly 25-year marriage to Michael Douglas: ‘It’s a crazy thing’

They tied the knot at New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel on 18 November 2000

Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 26 November 2022 13:38
Comments
<p>Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary earlier this month </p>

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary earlier this month

(Getty Images for Hollywood Forei)

Catherine Zeta-Jones has reflected on her nearly 25-year marriage to Michael Douglas in a new interview.

Zeta-Jones, 53, and Douglas, 78 tied the knot at New York city’s iconic Plaza Hotel on 18 November 2000. They share two children – Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Zeta-Jones said she loves “being married” but also admitted that it’s a “crazy thing”.

Addressing their brief split in 2013, The Mask of Zorro star told the publication: “It’s impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.

“I’ve been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it. ‘Will you marry me?’ ‘Sure!’ But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don’t really like it any more – I’ll put it up for resale.”

Both Douglas and Zeta-Jones faced separate health hardships during that period, with the former being diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer in 2010.

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones revealed she was suffering from bipolar II disorder the following year, when she sought treatment for the mental health condition.

Earlier this month, the Hollywood A-list couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Zeta-Jones told The Telegraph they “still spend a hell of a lot of time together”.

“We were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We’re just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me,” she continued, adding, “I remember people saying, “When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.

“Well, that’s just maths,” she noted.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas marked their recent anniversary with sweet Instagram posts.

While the former shared a candid photo of her kissing her husband, the Fatal Attraction star posted a composite of two photographs taken on their wedding day.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-winner admitted she was “really upset” about Queen Elizabeth II’s death, adding that she’s a “massive royalist”.

