Irene Cara dead: Oscar-winning Flashdance and Fame singer dies aged 65
The cause of death is currently unknown
Musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 65.
Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the theme tune to the 1983 film Flashdance.
She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her work on the track, titled “Flashdance... What a Feeling”.
Cara also portrayed Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.
News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account on the morning of Saturday 26 November. Her publicist Judith Moose also confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.
A cause of death is not yet known.
“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” read the message, shared on social media.
“The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”
“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” the message continued. “Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
Cara was also known for her lead role in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle.
Her performance in Fame resulted in a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, while her famous Flashdance song also won her two Grammy awards: for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or A Television Special (shared with the other songwriters) and for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies