Daniel Craig has revealed he “flatly ignored” one key stage direction while making the 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out.

In the film, Craig plays the southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, a role he is now reprising in the Netflix-produced sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The James Bond star drew praise for his comic portrayal of the character, employing a thick accent likened by several critics to that of cartoon rooster Foghorn Leghorn.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (25 November), Craig discussed how his characterisation of Blanc diverged from what was originally in the script.

“There was a very small stage direction in the script that said Benoit Blanc has a subtle, lilting southern accent, which I clearly flatly ignored!” he joked.

Craig then discussed Glass Onion, which features a number of surprise celebrity cameos – including one from the late Angela Lansbury.

“It was her very last screen performance,” he told host Graham Norton. “She was so game. I was a fan – Bedknobs and Broomsticks is still one of my favourite movies.”

Craig was also asked about the possibility of more Knives Outfilms in the future. After the success of the original Knives Out, Netflix agreed a deal with Craig and director Rian Johnson to produce two sequels, but the possibility of further instalments down the line remains open.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in ‘Glass Onion' (John Wilson/Netflix © 2022)

“Rian and I talk about it all the time,” Craig admitted. “We will make them as long as people laugh and enjoy them, and we will walk away when they don’t.”

In a press conference earlier this year, Johnson was asked about Benoit Blanc’s sexuality, and confirmed that the character is in fact LGBT+.

Speaking earlier this week, Craig said that he didn’t want fans to get “politically hung up” on the character’s sexuality.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in cinemas until 29 November, before arriving on Netflix on 23 December.